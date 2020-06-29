Music Week regrets to announce that we have made the difficult decision to cancel the awards ceremony for the Women In Music 2020 Awards , in association with AIM and UK Music. We feel that due to the current Covid-19 situation we can’t, with any confidence, know that the event would be given permission to be held. Therefore it is only right that we make the call now and initiate the cancellation process.

We’re sure you’ll agree that these high profile awards need to be celebrated in person in the presence of your peers, therefore we feel it would not be appropriate to open up the main categories for nominations this year. We will however be expanding the 2020 Music Week Women in Music Roll Of Honour by introducing 24 new inductees instead of 12.

Nominations close on Friday July 31 and we will be announcing the new inductees in a special printed edition of Music Week in October If you have any questions at all, then please contact and we will be announcing the new inductees in a special printed edition of Music Week in October If you have any questions at all, then please contact Amy Bull [amy.bull@futurenet.com].

The Music Week Women In Music Awards ceremony will return in 2021.