The Music Week Women In Music Awards, proudly presented in partnership with The Association of Independent Music and UK Music, will return on October 10, 2025 to the iconic and luxurious JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

This highly anticipated event celebrates the remarkable achievements of women and female-identifying individuals across the music industry. As a proudly trans and genderqueer-inclusive event, we are committed to championing diversity and inclusivity at every level.

Through these awards, Music Week shines a spotlight on the incredible breadth of roles women and female-identifying professionals are taking on within the music business, demonstrating their essential contributions to the industry’s success and evolution. Join us in honouring the game-changers, trailblazers, and rising stars shaping the future of music.