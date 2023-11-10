The Music Week Women In Music Awards, staged in association with The Association of Independent Music and UK Music, returns on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive.

Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business: highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.